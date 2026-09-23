Couple Killed as Truck Hits Motorcycle in Keonjhar

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Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a couple riding a motorcycle was killed in a road accident near Dhurapada under Keonjhar Town Police Station limits on Monday.

According to preliminary information, the couple was travelling on a motorcycle when an unidentified truck reportedly rammed into their two-wheeler near Dhurapada and dragged them for nearly for 200 metres. They reportedly died on the spot.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been established. Preliminary information suggests that the truck involved in the accident is from the Jagamohan area of Telkoi block. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene following the collision.

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On being informed, personnel from Keonjhar Town Police Station reached the spot and recovered the bodies. Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the accident and identify the truck involved.

Efforts are also underway to establish the identities of the deceased and trace their family members.