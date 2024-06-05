Couple killed after dumper rammed into house in Jaleswar of Odisha

Jaleswar: In a tragic incident, a couple was killed after a dumper lost control and rammed into their house in Jaleswar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred in Ambaliatha Chakk under Jaleswar police limit of the district.

According to sources, the couple, identified as Sudhir Jena and Gitarani Jena, was sleeping their house when the dumper lost its control and rammed into their house. Following the incident, the locals have stage protest demanding compensation for the loss of life. Meanwhile, the driver fled from the spot following the incident.

On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops have further initiated probe into the matter. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, at least two people were killed while 10 others were injured after the bolero they were travelling in fell off flyover in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. The incident occurred at Sambalpur-Jhankapali National Highway.

According to sources, the victims of the accident were on their way to Puri from Chhattisgarh when their bolero fell off flyover. The incident resulted in death of two person, while the injured were rushed to VIMSAR hospital in Burla. On receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.