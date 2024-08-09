Couple jumps into Kathajodi River from Trisulia Bridge in Cuttack

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
couple jumps into kathajodi river from trisulia bridge

Cuttack: Ending life by jumping into river, which should not be done, continues in Odisha as two more persons, a couple, reportedly jumped into the Kathajodi River from Trisulia Bridge in Cuttack this evening.

As per the Aadhar Cards found on the bridge the couple are Pradyumn Lenka and Barsha Lenka of Banki area of Cuttack city, informed sources.

The couple came to Trisulia bridge in the evening and jumped into the river after keeping their mobile phone, Aadhar Cards and slippers on the bridge before anyone could prevent them.

While till the filing of this reports, it was not known what forced Pradyumn and Barsha to take the drastic step, the local police and firefighters reached the spot after getting information and launched a search operation to trace the missing couple. However, the search operation was  affected due to intense darkness.

Subadh Nayak 12072 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

