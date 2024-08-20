Couple jumps in front of train in Kalahandi district of Odisha

Kalahandi: In a tragic incident, a couple has jumped in front of a goods train in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Tuesday. The couple attempted to kill themselves as their family was opposing their long standing love affair. The girl who a minor, died on the spot. The incident took place on a railway bridge on Tel river.

The boy however is struggling for his life at the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Titlagarh. He has been identified as Ghanshyam Bag of Binekela village of Kesinga block in Kalahandi district. The train driver rescued the young man in a critical condition and admitted him to the Titilagarh hospital. An investigation has been initiated by the Titilagarh GRP.

Advertisement

Later it is believed that, the family opposed the marriage and hence they were forced to take this ultimate step. As the condition of Ghanshyam deteriorated further, he was shifted to Bhima Bhoi Hospital in Bolangir. The leg of Ghanshyam had to be amputated as he had bled too much, said latest reports.

The body of the girl has been recovered by the police and has been sent for postmortem. The GRP has registered a complaint in this regard. A detailed investigation is underway in this regard.