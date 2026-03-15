Couple found dead inside home in Balasore, police begins probe

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Soro: In a tragic incident, bodies of couple were found dead inside their house in Maharudrapur village under Gopalpur police limits in Balasore.

The deceased were identified as Paresh Majhi and his wife Rashmi Rekha Parida of the same village.

As per police, it is suspected that Paresh killed his wife and then took his own life by hanging from tree near his house due to family dispute.

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On being informed, the police reached the spot for investigation.

Police said the exact reason behind the deaths is not yet known. However, preliminary investigation suggest that a family dispute may have driven the couple to take the extreme step.