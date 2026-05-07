Couple found dead in Odisha’s Subarnapur district

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Binika: A couple was found dead in the Subarnapur district of Odisha on Thursday morning. The incident took place on the Gulunda-Silati road under Binika Police Station limits in the district. It is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of murder or suicide.

The identities of the youth and the young girl are yet to be ascertained.

As per the information received, the hanging bodies of a youth and a young woman have been recovered from a banyan tree on the Gulunda-Silati road under Binika police station limits in Subarnapur district.

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A bag and two pairs of slippers, which are believed to be of the deceased couple, have also been found at the base of the tree.

After getting information, Police reached the spot, recovered the bodies, sent for autopsy and initiated investigation. Probe is going on to determine whether it is murder or suicide.

It is worth noting that last month, the hanging bodies of a sister-in-law and her brother-in-law were recovered from a house in Sahda area under ​​Chandipur police station limits in Balasore district.

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