Couple dies of snake bite in Odisha’s Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple lost their lives after being bitten by a venomous snake while they were asleep at Madhupur village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district.

The deceased couple has been identified as Pramila Barik and Paramananda Barik, a resident of Madhupur village.

As per sources, Parmanad Barik’s wife, Pramila Barik, suddenly fell ill on September 3, Immediately her husband and the villagers took her to Bhadrak Hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her dead.

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While Paramanda’s was sleeping after his wife’s funeral rites, he fell ill. So the villagers immediately brought him to Bhadrak District Hospital. The doctor said that he had been bitten by a poisonous snake and his condition was critical. He was shifted to SCB Medical and Hospital, Cuttack. While he was on his way to Cuttack, He died.

Since Pramila had symptoms of a snake bite, the villagers dug up Pramila’s body from the grave and brought it to Bhadrak Hospital for autopsy.

The villagers have appealed to the administration to help the poor family. On the other hand, the Chief Medical Officer of Bhadrak district said that some steps will be taken after the autopsy report comes.