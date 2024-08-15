Couple dies of diarrhea in Bargarh district, daughter critical

Bargarh: A couple allegedly died while their daughter is critical due to diarrhea at Amlipali village under Bheden police station limits in Bargarh district of Odisha on Thursday.

One Jagannath Deuri had reportedly died from diarrhea three days ago while his wife Kalabati, who was also suffering from the water-borne disease, died today. Currently, their daughter is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh.

Not just a pall of gloom has descended on the village following the deaths of Jagannath and Kalabati, but it has caused panicky and sadness among the villagers.

Meanwhile, Attabira MLA Nihar Ranjan Mahanand visited the village after getting information from the people and took stock of the situation.

A medical team has reportedly reached the village and is conducting house-to-house assessments and providing treatment to the patients.

