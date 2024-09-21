Couple die in Odisha within few hours of each others death, see reason here

Anandapur: A couple has died in Odisha within few hours of each others death in Keonjhar district of Odisha, said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident has been reported from Sadangi village under Anandapur police station limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports on Thursday due to a family dispute, the spouses had consumed poison. The wife died on Friday and in the wee hours of Saturday, the husband breathed his last.

Reports further said that the husband had been taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the unfortunate event. The local police has launched an investigation in this regard, detailed information awaited.