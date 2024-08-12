Couple die in bike accident in Umerkote, narrow escape for minor son

Umerkote: In a tragic piece of news, a couple died in a bike accident in Umerkote block of Nabarangpur district in Odisha on Monday. Their minor son however had a narrow escape.

According to reports, the couple along with their minor son were returning after pouring water on Lord Shiva in the holy month of Sharavan. The incident has been reported from Rabanguda area under Kundai police station jurisdiction in Umerkote.

The couple and their son were returning when a truck hit the bike from behind and both of them fell on the road and were crushed to death on the spot. However their minor son had a narrow escape in the accident.

The locals have however protested following the accident in Umerkote unrest has been experienced in the area. The local police has reached the spot and is trying to placate the protesting public. Further detailed reports awaited.