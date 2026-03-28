Couple critical as wall collapses due to storm in Mayurbhanj’s Udala

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Udala: A sudden storm influenced by Kalabaisakhi struck the Kesapada village on late Friday night, causing several incidents. A couple were critically injured after a wall collapsed over them due to the storm in Kesapada village under the Sarat police station in Mayurbhanj district.

According to sources, the couple, identified as Barimali Marandi and his wife, were sleeping when the wall collapsed over them. The couple got trapped in the rubble and received critical injuries. They have been rushed to the Udla Medical for treatment.

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Further reports were awaited.