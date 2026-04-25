Couple critical after being hit by Amo Bus in Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: After a brief lull, report of accident caused by the Amo Bus has come to the fore as a couple reportedly sustained critical injuries after being hit by a public transport bus service in Cuttack today.

According to sources, a couple on a bike was reportedly standing roadside near Orissa High Court Chief Justice’s house at Cantonment Road this afternoon. In the meantime, an Amo Bus (OD 05C A4 119) which runs on Route No-18 from Salepur to Barabati Stadium came at a high speed and hit them from rear side.

The impact of the accident was so severe that the couple was flung into air and fell to the ground which left both of them critically injured. On noticing the incident, some locals and commuters soon rushed to the spot and sent the couple to the SCB Medical College and Hospital after rescuing them.

Advertisement

Angry over the accident, some people pulled the driver out of the vehicle and attacked him physically. Following the mishap, tension prevailed at the spot and the vehicular movement was disrupted for some time.

A team of cops from the Cantonment Police station reached the spot after getting information and took control over the situation. They also detained the staff for interrogation and seized the bus.

Further probe into the matter is underway.