Couple Attacked With Sharp Weapon in Puri, youth arrested

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Puri: A couple was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon while returning home on the Kakatpur-Bauriakan road under Kakatpur police limits in Puri district.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly been hiding along the roadside and suddenly attacked the couple with a paniki (a sharp agricultural cutting weapon). During the incident, the couple raised an alarm and managed to overpower the attacker.

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Hearing their cries for help, local residents rushed to the spot, caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

On being informed the Kakatpur police reached the spot and rescued the injured couple. They were subsequently admitted to the Bangurigaon Community Health Centre for medical aid.

Later, the police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Also Read: Young Man Attacked With Multiple Sharp Weapon In Baleshwar