Couple arrested with 255 grams of brown sugar in Kataka

Advertisement

Kataka: Action against drug smuggling in Kataka continues as the officials of Kataka District Excise (Rural Range) reportedly arrested a couple with 255 grams of brown sugar on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials conducted a raid near the Tarini Temple in the Gopalpur area under the ​​Cuttack Sadar police station limits and seized 255 grams of brown sugar from the couple, whom they identified as Shaikh Sajid Ali and Samima Begum of Imampada slum in Satichaura area.

Apart from the contraband, the agency also recovered a scooter and two mobile phones from the possession of the couple.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband is Rs 26.30 lakh, informed sources.

Advertisement

Likewise, the Excise Flying Squad (Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau, Unit-1, Cuttack) seized brown sugar in the Jagatpur police station area. The Excise team conducted a raid near the Kartikeswar Puja Mandap and seized 196 grams of the contraband arrested one Deepak Kumar Sahu.

The estimated market value of the seized brown sugar is Rs 19.60 lakh. The officials also seized a mobile phone and a motorcycle from Sahu’s possessions.

Similarly, the Tikabali Police in Kandhamal district arrested two persons with an auto-rickshaw while they were transporting 23.100 kgs of ganja. The arrest and seizure took place near the Salunki River at Bahada Sahi, under the jurisdiction of Tikabali Police Station while they were smuggling to another state.