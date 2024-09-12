Couple among three arrested for selling Subhadra forms in Bhubaneswar, here’s how you can file complaint

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested three persons including a couple for allegedly selling the Subhadra forms in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha government had repeatedly announced that the forms of the Subhadra Yojana to be distributed to the beneficiaries at Anganwadi Centers, Block Offices, Urban Local Body Offices, Mo Seba Kendras, and Common Service Centres (CSCs) free of cost.

The government also had said that not even a single penny is needed for registration or online application of Subhadra scheme and warned to take stricter action against those who demand money from the beneficiaries.

However, defying the order of the State government, some concerned people have been asking money for the same. Based on two such allegations, the Chandrasekharpur Police and Kharavela Nagar Police arrested three persons today.

As per reports, the Chandrasekharpur Police arrested a couple whom it identified as Sashmita Jena and Ranjit Jena. Police filed a case against them under sections 318/296/132/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Jena couple was allegedly taking Rs 200 for per Subhadra form, said sources adding that both of them were forwarded to the court after their arrest.

Likewise, one Ratikant Sahu was arrested by the Kharavela Nagar Police on charges of selling the Subhadra forms at a Common Service Centre (CSC) near the Tosali Bhawan. He was allegedly taking Rs 20 for per Subhadra form.

Police filed a case against Sahu under section 318(4) of the BNS and forwarded him to the court.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has urged the people to file such complaints by calling at 7077798111.