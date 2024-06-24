Couple among 3 arrested for duping medicine shop owner of Rs 40 lakh in Kendrapada

Kendrapada: As many as three persons including a couple were arrested on charges of duping a medicine shop owner of Rs 40 lakh in Odisha’s Kendrapada district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bibhu Kalyan Mishra, his wife Veena Mishra, the residents of Kendrapada’s Pattamundai, and Rahul Joshi, a native of Uttarakhand.

Police arrested the trio based on the complaint filed by Santosh Parida, the medicine shop owner at Marsaghai in the district.

In course of probe, police came to know that Parida came in contact with Bibhu a few years ago. During the meeting Bibhu introduced himself to Parida as a senior employee in a pharmaceutical firm at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. As their relationship got stronger, Bibhu’s wife tied Rakhi on Santosh.

Later, Bibhu introduced Rahul as a private secretary to the Health Minister in Uttarakhand to Santosh.

Some moths after winning the trust of Santosh, the couple and Rahul allegedly took Rs 40 lakh from him with the assurance to help him set up a pharmaceutical firm in Odisha.

However, as they neither helped him to set up the firm nor returned the money, Santosh filed a complaint against them at Patkura police station. Based on the complaint, police initiated action and arrested the trio accused persons and forwarded them in a local court.