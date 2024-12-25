Country liquor being smuggled in tractor tubes in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, 2 held

Baripada: While Police are becoming smarter to nab culprits and Police system is being technologically updated for better Police service, it seems even criminals are also updating their modus operandi.

In a recent incident it has been witnessed that the culprits were smuggling large quantity of country liquor in tubes used in the wheels of tractors.

As per reports, a large quantity of country liquor was seized while being smuggled in tractor tubes in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday.

Baripada Town Police seized the illegal consignment. At least 2 persons have been arrested on the charge of smuggling country liquor in this incident.

The two accused have been identified as Santanu Dey, the driver of the vehicle, under the Khanda police station limits, and Samaya Murmu, a resident of Baliapal area of ​​Balasore district.

Police nabbed the culprits and seized country liquor filled 30 tractor tubes near Krishnachandra Golei in Baripada.

