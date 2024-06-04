Counting of votes to begin in Odisha amid tight security

Bhubaneswar: The counting of votes of the Lok Shabha and Assembly elections in Odisha is all set to begin at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at all the counting centres.

The counting of votes is set to be held at 70 counting centres across the State. While counting of EVM and postal ballots is being undertaken at 69 counting centres, the postal ballots of Berhampur and Aska will be counted at one counting centre, Chhatrapur.

The counting of EVM will be undertaken in 3,589 tables, of which 1799 are meant for Assembly election while 1790 counting tables is being utilised for Parliament election.

According to CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal, apart from the deployment of the District Executive Force, a total of 95 CAPF companies are engaged during the counting of EVMs and maintenance of the law and order in the state.

Besides, carrying of mobile phones, tablets, smart watches and other communication and recording devises (except authorized persons) to the counting venues has been banned to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of counting process.

Notably, elections on 147 Assembly seats in Odisha were held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections for 21 seats in the state. The elections were held simultaneously on May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.