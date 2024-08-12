Corruption case in Odisha: Retired RDA Secretary gets 2 years of rigorous imprisonment

Odisha
rourkela rda secretary medisetti seshadri gets 2 years of ri

Rourkela: The Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh today convicted former Secretary of RDA of Rourkela Medisetti Seshadri (now retired) in a corruption case and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for two years.

Medisetti Seshadri was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988/34 IPC for abusing his official power and showing undue official favour by violating rules of the Government for pecuniary gain.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Medisetti Seshadri, Ex-Secretary (Retired) following his conviction.

Bishnu Charan Dash, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Shyam Sundar Mishra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundargarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

