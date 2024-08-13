Corrupt ex-Head Master-cum-VEC Secretary Panchanana Kanhar gets rigorous imprisonment

Boudh: Panchanana Kanhar, the ex-Head Master-cum-VEC Secretary of Talmalkha Project Primary School under Kantamal Block in Boudh district A/p-I/c Head Master Siletpada U.G.M.E. School under Kantamal Block has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine.

Kanhar was chargesheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act 1988/ 409/120-B IPC, for misappropriation of government money from school building construction fund, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine.

Further, the convict Panchanana Kanhar was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Panchanana Kanhar.

Sikandar Hembram, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/p-DSP, Balasore Division had investigated the case and Sri V.V. Ramdas, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

