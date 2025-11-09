Cooch Behar Trophy: OCA announces U19 Men’s Team for first two matches, check

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today announced U19 Men's Team for first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Multi-Day Format) (BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26).

By Subadh Nayak
Odisha U19 Men’s Team announced

Chairperson of the Odisha Junior Men’s Selection Committee, Natraj Behera, along with Pravanjan Mullick, Head Coach, Odisha U-19 Men Team, officially announced the 18-member squad for the first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy.

While Biswajeet Pradhan has been selected to lead the team, Sarthak S Prakash and Panakala Mokshit have been picked as the wicket-keepers.

Check the 18-member squad for Cooch Behar Trophy:

  1. Subhasis Mallick
  2. Shreyanshu Pattanaik
  3. Sarthak S Prakash (Wk)
  4. Swagat S Mishra
  5. Aditya Ray
  6. Aditya Anand
  7. Biswajeet Pradhan (Captain)
  8. Piyus Mantri
  9. Raaz Yadav
  10. Dibyam Chapadia
  11. Priyanshu Mohanty
  12. Janamjay Jena
  13. Sibun Nanda
  14. Mahesh Kumar Sahoo
  15. Rudra P. Mallick
  16. Arpit S Mohanty
  17. Panakala Mokshit (Wk)
  18. Arnab Pattnaik
