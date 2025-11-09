Cooch Behar Trophy: OCA announces U19 Men’s Team for first two matches, check

Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today announced U19 Men’s Team for first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Multi-Day Format) (BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26).

Chairperson of the Odisha Junior Men’s Selection Committee, Natraj Behera, along with Pravanjan Mullick, Head Coach, Odisha U-19 Men Team, officially announced the 18-member squad for the first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy.

While Biswajeet Pradhan has been selected to lead the team, Sarthak S Prakash and Panakala Mokshit have been picked as the wicket-keepers.

Check the 18-member squad for Cooch Behar Trophy:

Subhasis Mallick Shreyanshu Pattanaik Sarthak S Prakash (Wk) Swagat S Mishra Aditya Ray Aditya Anand Biswajeet Pradhan (Captain) Piyus Mantri Raaz Yadav Dibyam Chapadia Priyanshu Mohanty Janamjay Jena Sibun Nanda Mahesh Kumar Sahoo Rudra P. Mallick Arpit S Mohanty Panakala Mokshit (Wk) Arnab Pattnaik