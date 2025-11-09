Cooch Behar Trophy: OCA announces U19 Men’s Team for first two matches, check
The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today announced U19 Men's Team for first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Multi-Day Format) (BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26).
Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) today announced U19 Men’s Team for first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Multi-Day Format) (BCCI Domestic Season 2025-26).
Chairperson of the Odisha Junior Men’s Selection Committee, Natraj Behera, along with Pravanjan Mullick, Head Coach, Odisha U-19 Men Team, officially announced the 18-member squad for the first two matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy.
While Biswajeet Pradhan has been selected to lead the team, Sarthak S Prakash and Panakala Mokshit have been picked as the wicket-keepers.
Check the 18-member squad for Cooch Behar Trophy:
- Subhasis Mallick
- Shreyanshu Pattanaik
- Sarthak S Prakash (Wk)
- Swagat S Mishra
- Aditya Ray
- Aditya Anand
- Biswajeet Pradhan (Captain)
- Piyus Mantri
- Raaz Yadav
- Dibyam Chapadia
- Priyanshu Mohanty
- Janamjay Jena
- Sibun Nanda
- Mahesh Kumar Sahoo
- Rudra P. Mallick
- Arpit S Mohanty
- Panakala Mokshit (Wk)
- Arnab Pattnaik