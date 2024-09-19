Convicted Senior Revenue Assistant Lambodara Behera dismissed from service

Angul: Senior Revenue Assistant of Angul District Planning & Monitoring Unit Lambodara Behera has been dismissed from services after he was convicted in a vigilance trap case.

According to reports, Behera, who is also the ex-Senior Clerk of Chhendipada Tahasil in the district was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Cuttack Vigilance PS Case No.39 dt.25.04.2012 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d)/7 P.C. Act,1988. He was charge sheeted for demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant for finalization of mutation case and handing over RoR (Patta).

After necessary correction was dismissed from Govt. service as per provision of OCS (CCA) Rules, 1962 by the competent authority following his conviction by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul in bribery case.

Behera was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Angul on 25.07.2024 and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and fine for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of P.C. Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 year and fine for the offence U/s 7 P.C. Act,1988.

Following conviction of Behera, Odisha Vigilance had communicated in this regard to the competent authority to take appropriate action against him.

Accordingly, Behera was dismissed from Govt. Service by the competent authority for bribery.

