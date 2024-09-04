Controversy over sitting on Excise Commissioner’s chair: Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous clarifies, watch

Cuttack: Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous issued clarification over the controversy that started after she allegedly sat on Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol’s chair while inspecting the office.

In her clarification, the Barabati MLA said that she went to the Excise Commissioner’s office at CDA Krushak Bazaar in Cuttack on a surprise visit after receiving allegations of files being shifted to elsewhere, which had created a buzz that the office will be shifted to Bhubaneswar.

“I sat on the chair in the conference hall as per the protocol. They had arranged the chairs as per the protocol so that people’s grievances can be heard there and I also held a discussion with the staff,” Firdous said.

During her surprise visit to the office she expressed resentment over what she witnessed. “When I visited the office, I found several important files lying here and there on the ground. There was a high chance of theft of the files that were scattered near the entry of the office. The conditions of the files are very bad. Even white ants have destroyed some of the files,” she had alleged.

“Even the rooms including that of the Excise Commissioner are in such a situation that as if they are not used at all. If the offices are being run like this and the government is unaware, then it is very unfortunate,” she added.

