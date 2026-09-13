Controversy over Adult Film Star’s Stay at Rourkela Circuit House, Police Scanning Records, Watch

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Rourkela: A fresh controversy has erupted over the alleged stay of an adult film star at the government Circuit House in Rourkela of Odisha. After an old video of the actress went viral, police have launched a probe to find out who booked the room and on whose recommendation it was allotted.

The Panposh Circuit House in Rourkela has not even completed a year since its inauguration, but controversies continue to follow it. About a month ago, police had seized arms from the premises and arrested seven persons.

Now, a new row has emerged over an old video of an adult film star.

During her visit to Rourkela on December 1 last year, how did the actress get accommodation in the government Circuit House is what police are now probing. Whether due procedure was followed and who recommended the booking are being examined.

According to police sources, three persons have been questioned in this connection, including the son of a retired SP-rank police officer. They were questioned about their link with the actress and the arrangement made for her stay.

In the nearly 5-minute video, the actress is seen talking about her journey from Jharsuguda airport to the Rourkela Circuit House. She also mentions in the video that the owner/CEO of a company himself came in an Audi car to receive her. However, she did not clearly name whom she was referring to.

Police have now sought detailed records from the Panposh Sub-Collector’s office regarding what are the rules and protocol for booking rooms at the Circuit House, who stayed there in the past few months, and how the booking on that particular day was done.

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Meanwhile, Panposh Sub-Collector Chandrakant Mallick said he has no information about any actress or film star staying at the Circuit House. Western Range DIG Brijesh Rai said some persons have been questioned in connection with the incident.

An inquiry is underway into under what circumstances the actress was allowed to stay in the Circuit House and whether the prescribed procedure was followed during booking.

The DIG clarified that no case has been registered in this matter so far.

The big question now is – who booked the room for her in the government Circuit House and on whose recommendation was the arrangement made? The answer is awaited from the police probe.

Watch the video here: