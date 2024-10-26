Controversy erupts after ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra, ‘Snan Yatra’ in US

Bhubaneswar: Once again ISKCON has announced an untimely Rath Yatra and Snan Yatra of Lord Jagannath and siblings. This time, not in the country, but abroad. A fresh controversy has erupted after ISKCON has announced ‘Snan Yatra’ on November 9 in Houston of the United States.

Lord Jagannath’s world-famous Rath Yatra takes place on the 2nd tithi in the bright fortnight of Asadha month which normally falls in June-July.

Following the controversy, Bhubaneswar ISKCON said that the matter will be discussed with the head of ISKCON outside India.

Earlier, ISKCON was asked in a letter not to organise untimely Rath Yatra, but after this announcement for the event in US, there is a strong protest witnessed.

In the schedule Snan Yatra, the holy bath of Lord Jagannath will be held on November 3 while the Rath Yatra will be on November 9. Devotees and Puri temple Servitors have protested this and demanded to abstain from the untimely Rath Yatra.

