Controversy erupts after ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra, ‘Snan Yatra’ in US

By Himanshu
ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatr

Bhubaneswar: Once again ISKCON has announced an untimely Rath Yatra and Snan Yatra of Lord Jagannath and siblings. This time, not in the country, but abroad. A fresh controversy has erupted after ISKCON has announced ‘Snan Yatra’ on November 9 in Houston of the United States.

Lord Jagannath’s world-famous Rath Yatra takes place on the 2nd tithi in the bright fortnight of Asadha month which normally falls in June-July.

Following the controversy, Bhubaneswar ISKCON said that the matter will be discussed with the head of ISKCON outside India.

Earlier, ISKCON was asked in a letter not to organise untimely Rath Yatra, but after this announcement for the event in US, there is a strong protest witnessed.

In the schedule Snan Yatra, the holy bath of Lord Jagannath will be held on November 3 while the Rath Yatra will be on November 9. Devotees and Puri temple Servitors have protested this and demanded to abstain from the untimely Rath Yatra.

Watch the video here: 

Also read: Yet again ISKCON announces ‘untimely’ Rath Yatra
You might also like

3 arrested in Nayagarh gang sexual abuse of girl in front of lover

Bomb exploded in Digapahandi of Ganjam, culprits flee

Identity of couple killed in Balangir forest ascertained

IP cameras to be installed in apartments to prevent theft, watch