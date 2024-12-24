Contractual drivers of Omfed call off protests, normalcy in milk supply to be restored by evening

Bhubaneswar: The contractual drivers of Omfed have called off the strike at the Arilo based Omfed Dairy plant under Godisahi outpost near Naraj in Cuttack district. They had staged a protest after police took a contractual driver in its remand under the allegations of theft.

According to information, protesting the detention of the driver by the police on the allegations of milk theft, the other contractual drivers of Omfed sat for a strike. As a result, the milk supply chain was disrupted this morning.

On the other hand, the MD of Omfed state Co-operative milk producers’ federation limited (OMFED) Vijay Amruta Kulange, stated that one driver has been arrested for milk theft. Regarding the detention by police, drivers sat on a protest. However, they have called off the strike today.

As there was disruption in the supply chain, more vehicles have been used for get the situation under control. By today evening, the situation is expected to be restored. He further said,” Some other members of Omfed might be involved in the milk theft, investigation will be done and action will be taken against them.”