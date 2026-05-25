Contractor attacks two men with mob in broad day light in Udala

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Udala: In a balant disregard of law and a open challenge to police, a contractor attacked two men along with some other miscreants in broad day light in NAC-5 of Udala in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. The attack was captured by a young man.

The video of the incident shows a group of people including the contractor attacking the two men in broad day light disregarding the onlookers.

After the video got viral, the contractor came to confront the young man at his house and threatened him. According to sources, the contractor Ranjan Patra, who is currently out of jail on bail, allegedly entered the house of the man and misbehaved with his mother and threatened to kill his son.

The mother of the man had registered a complaint against the contractor in Udala police station. However, the police has allegedly not taken any action against the contractor till now.

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The Udala police personnel has not given any reaction to any of the allegations.

Update

In a fresh development to the case, the Udala police has arrested the Contractor Ranjan Patra.