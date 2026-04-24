Contract killing plot exposed: Shocking story behind Sudhir Murder

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Berhampur: A chilling contract killing plot has come to light in Odisha’s Berhampur, revealing how greed, anger, and intoxication led to a brutal murder.

According to police sources, a deal worth ₹1 crore was allegedly struck to eliminate Sudhir. The amount was to be distributed among the accused, with Kalu expected to receive ₹30 lakh and Pratap ₹20 lakh, while the remaining sum was to be shared by others involved in the conspiracy.

The plan was initially to abduct Sudhir from Gopalpur Beach. However, things spiraled out of control when the accused believed the payment would not materialize. Frustrated and under the influence of alcohol, they reportedly lost control and assaulted Sudhir mercilessly, leading to his death.

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In a significant development, police have detained four more individuals in connection with the case. They are currently being interrogated at Gopalpur Police Station as investigators try to piece together the full sequence of events and identify all those involved in the conspiracy.

The case exposes not just a planned contract killing, but also how quickly such plots can collapse into chaotic violence when money, mistrust, and intoxication collide. Police are continuing their probe, and more arrests are likely as the investigation deepens.