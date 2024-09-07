Containers filled with food, floats ashore Puri sea beach

Rajnagar: Much to the amusement of the locals, containers filled with food, clothes floated ashore Puri sea beach on Saturday, said reports.

There was a lot of food in the container, not only food items but also various other items such as sarees, pants, shirts, sandals, cups, plates etc. were found strewn on the shore.

Two huge containers were filled with various items. The containers filled with food was floating in the sea and then came and stuck on the shore. The local people carried the oil containers, biscuits and other packaged food items found inside the container.

There has been much enthusiasm among the people in the local area regarding the containers. The containers have the inscription ITT Lines Private Limited. It is an Indian company. ITT Lines Pvt Ltd is involved in sea transport business.

But, the question is how the containers fell off the ship and into the sea? From where it floated and gotstuck on the shore? Further detailed reports awaited in this regard. An investigation is underway as to where the containers came from.