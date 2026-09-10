Container Rams into Truck in Balasore, Driver Loses Leg, turns Critical, Watch

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Jaleswar: A container truck rammed into a truck leaving the driver trapped inside the cabin in Balasore district of Odisha yesterday night. After a long and strenuous effort, the fire brigade rescued the critically injured driver by cutting the cabin with a gas cutter.

The tragic accident took place late at night near Jamalpura bypass on NH-16 under Jaleswar police station limits.

As per reports, a container truck loaded with bikes was speeding from Odisha towards West Bengal when it hit a coal-laden truck ahead near Jamalpura bypass.

As a result, the driver remained trapped inside the container cabin for about two hours.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel and Jaleswar police reached the spot and rescued the driver.

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In a tragic development, the driver has lost one leg. He was first admitted to Jaleswar hospital in critical condition and later shifted to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital as his condition became critical.

The driver is said to be from Nagaland area.

Police have seized both vehicles and started further investigation.

Watch the video here: