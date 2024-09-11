The news is by your side.

Construction workers in Odisha will now get ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh: CM Mohan Majhi

By Subadh Nayak
ex gratia of construction workers in odisha hiked

Bhubaneswar: Construction workers in Odisha will now get an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh in case of accidental death, announced Chief Minister Mohan Majhi.

While attending a function at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today, Majhi made the announcement saying that the considering the requests of the construction workers, the Odisha government has hiked the ex-gratia amount to Rs 6 lakh from the existing amount of Rs 4 lakh.

The CM also said that an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakh will be provided to the family members of the construction workers who die of natural death. Earlier, it was Rs 2 lakh.

