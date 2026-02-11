Construction of Bhubaneswar Bypass Project to begin from April, traffic woes will be relieved

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Construction of Bhubaneswar Bypass Project to begin from April. 64 bids received for 111 km Capital Region Ring Road.

Reduced congestion in the capital as well as traffic woes will be relieved after coming up of this project. As per the information received, Construction work will begin immediately from April with the signing of the agreement in March.

The project will be completed in two and a half years. It will be built in three packages at a cost of Rs 8,307 crore in hybrid annuity mode.

At least 96 percent land acquisition for this project has been completed. Forest, wildlife and environment clearances have also been obtained.

Advertisement

After the Capital Region Ring Road is operational, traffic problems in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khordha will be solved.

Watch the video here:

Also read: Odisha govt to make food arrangements for elephants in forest