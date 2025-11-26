Constitution Day celebrated at KIIT School of Law

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 76th anniversary of the Indian Constitution was celebrated today at various educational institutions, while the KIIT Law School Center for Constitutional Studies and Research also celebrated Constitution Day. The theme of the event was “The Constitution Beyond 75: Reflect, Reform, Reaffirm”.

The Chief Guest of the event was Justice Indira Banerjee, former Supreme Court judge, who described the Constitution as a people-centric charter based on justice and equality. Emphasizing the role of citizens in safeguarding democratic values, she advised students to increase legal awareness and actively participate in the effective implementation of the Constitution.

The Guest of Honour was Dr. Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice participated the event virtually and described the Constitution as a living document. He said that it guides India’s continuous journey towards justice, progress and collective welfare.

The event was attended by Professor Sharanjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Raju K.D., Registrar, Professor Gyan Ranjan Mohanty, Senior faculty and students of KIIT Law School were present.

The guests expressed their gratitude to the founder Dr. Achyuta Samant for his visionary leadership and continuous support.

