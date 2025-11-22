Connect with workers at grassroots level, BJD supremo advises in PAC meeting

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: BJD will move forward with a new strategy. The focus will be on connecting with the people and strengthening the organization. BJD leaders and workers will reach the grassroots level with discipline. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik gave this advice at the BJD’s important Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Naveen Nivas today.

Maintain discipline in the party and strengthen the organization. Inform the people against the false propaganda of the BJP government. Connect with leaders and workers at the grassroots level. Increase the morale of the party cadre. BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik gave this instruction at the party’s Political Affairs Committee meeting.

A PAC meeting was held at Naveen’s residence today after the Nuapada by-election results were announced. The BJD supremo presided over it and instructed the party leaders. Along with this, the BJD supremo has given suggestions on how to move forward with a new strategy.

As an experienced leader, Naveen Patnaik is well aware of the impact of by-election results. Between October 2019 and May 2023, 8 by-elections were held in the state. Out of these, the BJD won 7. In October 2019, a by-election was held in Bijepur in which BJD candidate Rita Sahu won by a margin of about 98,000 votes. But the BJD lost this seat in the 2024 general election.

Similarly, a by-election was held in Brajrajnagar in 2022. Alka Mohanty contested from the BJD and won by a margin of 66,000 votes. But in the 2024 election, BJP candidate Suresh Pujari won from this seat. Exactly a year before the general election, a by-election was held in Jharsuguda.

In May 2023, Deepali Das contested from the BJD and won by a margin of 48,000 votes. But the BJD could not retain this seat in the 2024 general elections. Therefore, after the results of the Nuapada by-election were announced, the BJD PAC meeting held today assumed significance. The party Supremo advised the party leaders not to be discouraged by the results of the by-election.