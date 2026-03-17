Congress suspends Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena, and Dasarathi Gomango for cross-voting

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Congress on Tuesday have announced that the party have suspended three of it’s members for cross voting at the Rajya Sabha election on Monday. The suspended members are Sofia Firdous, Ramesh Jena, and Dasarathi Gomango.

Congress made the announcement via a social media post on X app. While announcing the suspension of the party members, Congress called the suspended members as traitors and wrote, “Opposition fight you from the outside; traitors weaken you from the inside.”

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Congress shared the post along with the pictures of the three members.