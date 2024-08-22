Bhubaneswar: There has been Congress-police faceoff while protesting in front of Bhubaneswar ED office on Thursday, said reports. Reports said that hi-drama was witnessed in front of the ED office in Bhubaneswar.

Police-Congress workers allegedly pushed each other. When the congress workers tried to break the barricade, the police stopped them which led to a major faceoff.

The Congress was protesting against the excessive use of powers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The protest was being led by senior Congress leader Muhammad Mokim.

Congress leader Ajay Kumar and other senior Congress leaders were also involved in the protest, said reports. Hundreds of workers were also protesting. The protests are being held in front of all the ED offices of the country under the instructions of Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition party in the Lok Sabha.