Congress observes 12-hour bandh in Malkangiri over LPG shortage and paddy procurement crisis

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Malkangiri: The District unit of the Indian National Congress observed a 12-hour bandh across Malkangiri over a four-point charter of demands.

According to sources, shops, markets, schools, colleges, and offices remained closed during the shutdown, while vehicular movement was severely affected on major roads. Public transport services were disrupted.

The protestors demanded immediate lifting of paddy from mandis, alleging that farmers are facing hardship due to delays. For the past two months, thousands of quintals of harvested paddy have been lying unsold in various procurement markets (mandis) of the district. Farmers were issued tokens, yet the government agencies have failed to lift the stocks despite repeated requests. Unseasonal rains have worsened the crisis paddy heaps are getting drenched and starting to rot in the open, causing huge financial losses to already distressed farmers.

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Another key demand was ensuring an adequate supply of essential commodities, including petrol and LPG cylinders.

However, emergency services and essential movements were reportedly allowed by the protesters.

The bandh has been observed in the district in a peaceful manner.