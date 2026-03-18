Congress moves petition for disqualification of Sofia Firdous and Dasarathi Gamango as MLAs

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Bhubaneswar: Dr. C. S. Raazen Ekka, the Chief Whip of the Congress, on Wednesday submitted a petition to Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy.

Ekka’s plea seeks disqualification of Sofia Firdous (Barabati-Cuttack) and Dasarathi Gamango (Mohana) under the Tenth Schedule (Anti-Defection Law) of the Constitution of India.

The petition invokes Paragraph 2(1)(a) stating both MLAs have “voluntarily given up membership” of the Indian National Congress through their conduct without formally resigning.

Alleged anti-party conduct includes public criticism of Congress leadership and decisions, actions and statements contrary to party positions, defiance of party discipline and directives and continued dissent despite internal warnings and show-cause notices.

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Both MLAs are accused of cross-voting in the March 16, 2026 Rajya Sabha elections, allegedly going against the Congress whip.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) suspended Sofia Firdous, Dasarathi Gamango, and Ramesh Jena on March 17, 2026, for anti-party activities.

The petition cites past rulings (including the Sharad Yadav case) where conduct and public statements were deemed sufficient to establish defection.

The Speaker has been urged to review the evidence and initiate disqualification proceedings, with scope for submission of additional supporting material.

Also Read: BJD issues show cause notice to 6 MLAs for violation of party direction during Rajya Sabha election 2026