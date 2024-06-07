Congress expels Cuttack District President Manas Chaudhary

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and Cuttack district president Manas Chaudhary has been expelled from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect.

As per a letter issued by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved Chaudhary’s expulsion for six years for indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect.

A letter issued by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) said, “The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved his expulsion for indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect.”

AICC has approved the expulsion of Sh Manas Chaudhary with immediate effect from INC for six years due to indiscipline and anti- Party Activities. pic.twitter.com/3n4Wc9CuF4 — Odisha Congress (@INCOdisha) June 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Manas Chaudhary accused OPCC president Sarat Patnaik and Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar of taking money for distributing party tickets for the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.