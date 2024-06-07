Congress expels Cuttack District President Manas Chaudhary

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Manas Chaudhary expelled from congress

Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and Cuttack district president Manas Chaudhary has been expelled from the party for indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect.

As per a letter issued by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved Chaudhary’s expulsion for six years for indiscipline and anti-party activities with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Manas Chaudhary accused OPCC president Sarat Patnaik and Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar of taking money for distributing party tickets for the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

 
Subadh Nayak 11623 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

