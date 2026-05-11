Congress alleges deterioration of law and order situation in Odisha, stage major protest in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of Congress workers along with several heavyweight party leaders staged a major protest in Bhubaneswar, targeting the Commissionerate Police office over the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

On their way to gherao the office of the Commissionerate Police Headquarter, the protesters had a scuffle with the cops deployed on the spot to prevent them from reaching the Commissionerate Police Headquarter.

Speaking about the protest, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Bhakta Charan Das said, “We demand that the Chief Minister immediately convene an all-party meeting, engage in dialogue with all stakeholders, and find a solution. Crimes are escalating one after another, and the crime rate shows no signs of declining.”

“Just today, three major crimes were reported. How can the state continue like this? Groups like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal are allegedly engaging in violence, yet the government and the police are letting them off the hook. Murders and incidents of lynching are taking place in the presence of the police. Why is our police force so helpless? Who rendered them so feeble,?” he questioned.

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He further said that it is the BJP-led state government that has weakened the police force, therefore, we demand immediate action.

“Moving forward, our agitation will intensify; we are preparing to launch extensive protest programs across every single district,” he threatened.