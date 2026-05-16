Confrontation between BJP leader and actor Arindam Roy and a senior government official sparks debate in Odisha, watch

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Bhubaneswar: A confrontation between BJP leader and actor Arindam Roy and a senior Govt officer (ABDO) has sparked a major debate in Odisha’s politics and administration.

The scene that took place in a government office yesterday is now at the center of discussion. Many questions are being raised about Arindam’s “office hungama.”

The key question: Was it a threat to an officer or justifiable anger?

After the video went viral, one question is being asked repeatedly — was this the legitimate anger of a public representative, or an attempt to intimidate a government employee?

According to the viral video, the controversy arose over a meeting of the ATMA committee. Arindam alleged that the officer was favoring the former chairman and trying to gain the goodwill of certain MLAs while ignoring the current chairman.

However, it was not just the allegations. Arindam’s manner of speaking, finger-pointing, and direct reference to “PC (percentage)” left the officer visibly shaken.

Arindam’s supporters argue that in Odisha, administrative officers are often not impartial and protect the interests of particular groups. They claim that, as a leader of the ruling party, it is impossible to remain silent. To curb corruption and “PC transactions” in the system, such a ‘tough’ approach is necessary.

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In their view, if polite requests go unheard, one must “roar” for the rights of the people.

On the other hand, those who value governance and decorum have criticized the incident. They argue that if an officer is acting wrongly, the matter should be reported to higher authorities or legal action should be taken. As a leader and an artist, shouting and using abusive language inside a government office weakens the morale of the administration. This is not a solution to any problem but an inappropriate way to display power and build a ‘hero’ image on social media.

In a democracy, there is space for discussion and protest, but there must be a ‘Laxman Rekha (limit).’ An administrative officer is also a human being and deserves dignity.

Similarly, a leader is accountable to the people.

This incident is now a test for the police and the administration in terms of how they handle this ‘political uproar’.

Watch the video here: