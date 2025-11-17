condolences pour in for humane sagar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Condolences have poured in for popular Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar following his untimely and sad death at AIIMS Hospital here today evening.

While several people associated in Ollywood film and music industry rushed to the hospital to pay their last respect to Humane Sagar, his uncountable fans, followers, friends and people of all walks of lives including dignitaries like Odisha Governor, Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition and Union Ministers along with others expressed their deep grief over his death on different social media platforms.

Taking to his X handle, Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati said, “Upon hearing the news of the demise of the renowned vocalist Human Sagar, His Excellency the Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati has expressed profound grief. His Excellency the Governor has stated that his contributions to the Odia music and film world will remain forever memorable.”

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମହାମହିମ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ ଡଃ ହରି ବାବୁ କମ୍ଭମପାଟି ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖ ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଓଡିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଓ ସିନେମା ଜଗତକୁ ତାଙ୍କ ଅବଦାନ ସଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ ବୋଲି ମହାମହିମ ରାଜ୍ୟପାଳ କହିଛନ୍ତି। — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) November 17, 2025

Likewise, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of renowned playback singer Human Sagar. His demise is an irreparable loss to our music and cinema. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ । ତାଙ୍କର ବିୟୋଗ ଆମ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଓ ସିନେମା ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କ ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ଭଗବାନଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି। 🙏 — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) November 17, 2025

LoP Naveen Patnaik also said, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Human Sagar. His soulful music has touched the hearts of countless listeners, and his contributions to Odia music will always remain memorable. Along with praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I convey my condolences to the bereaved family members during this sorrowful time.”

ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଗଭୀର ଭାବେ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କର ଭାବପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଅଗଣିତ ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟକୁ ଛୁଇଁଛି ଏବଂ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ପ୍ରତି ତାଙ୍କର ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 17, 2025

“Hearing the news of the demise of Human Sagar, the popular singer of Odisha, I am saddened and deeply shocked. By lending his voice to many songs, he had created his distinct identity in a very short time. With his passing, Odisha; the music world has lost one of its brightest stars. The magic of his voice will remain immortal in the hearts of Odia listeners forever. While praying for the eternal peace of his immortal soul, I am extending my condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on his X handle.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ । ଅନେକ ଗୀତରେ କଣ୍ଠଦାନ କରି ବହୁତ କମ ସମୟ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ସେ ନିଜର ସ୍ୱତନ୍ତ୍ର ପରିଚୟ ତିଆରି କରିଥିଲେ । ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ; ସଙ୍ଗୀତ ଜଗତର ଜଣେ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ୱଳ ତାରକାକୁ ହରାଇଲା । ତାଙ୍କ ସ୍ୱରର ଯାଦୁ ସବୁଦିନ ପାଇଁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ମନରେ… — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 17, 2025

Deputy Chief Ministers K.V Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida also condoled his death.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ଅକାଳ ବିୟୋଗ ଖବର ମୋତେ ସ୍ତବ୍ଧ କରିଦେଇଛି। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦ୍‌ଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ, ଶୋକରେ ଥିବା ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। ପ୍ରଭୁ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗ ଙ୍କୁ ସାହସ ଓ ଧୈର୍ଯ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଦାନ କରନ୍ତୁ। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି! — Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) November 17, 2025

ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ହ୍ୟୁମାନ ସାଗରଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ଖବର ପାଇ ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖିତ। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ କଳା ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଦିବଂଗତ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ନିମନ୍ତେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରିବା ସହ ଏହି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ତାଙ୍କ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। pic.twitter.com/XQp0DzzKfB — Pravati Parida (@PravatiPOdisha) November 17, 2025

OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das also mourned the singer’s death.

