Compliance with party whip or else will be disqualified: BJD to two suspended MLAs Sanatan Mahakud and Arabinda Mohapatra

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Bhubaneswar: Amid the ongoing dramatic political development pertaining to the Rajya Sabha election in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has issued noticed to two suspended MLAs Sanatan Mahakud and Arabinda Mohapatra.

Pramila Mallik, the Chief Whip (Opposition), while issuing notices to Champua MLA Sanatan Mahakud and Patkura MLA Arabinda Mohapatra directed them to compliance with the party whip and cast their votes in Rajya Sabha election accordingly as both of them were elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly as a candidate of the Biju Janata Dal.

“You have been placed under suspension from the party due to anti-party activities, but such suspension does not absolve you from your constitutional obligations as a member elected on the party symbol,” Mallik said adding that the Biju Janata Dal has issued a whip directing its members to vote in favour of the party’s authorised candidate in the forthcoming election to the Rajya Sabha. “You are therefore required to strictly comply with the party whip and cast your vote accordingly,” she urged.

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“Any act of voting contrary to the party whip, or abstaining from voting without prior permission of the party, may attract the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, including disqualification on the ground that the member has voluntarily given up the membership of the political party,” Mallik warned.

“Compliance with the party direction will also be taken into consideration by the party leadership while reviewing the matter relating to your suspension,” she informed.