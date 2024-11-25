Complete Biraja Temple development and beautification project on time: Odisha CM to officials

Bhubaneswar: Complete the renovation and beautification works of Biraja Temple in Jajpur within the stipulated timeframe, directed Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to the concerned officials.

A press release issued by the CMO office, the Biraja Temple of Jajpur is not just only an important Shakti Peeth of Odisha but also of the entire country. It also has been mentioned in the Mahabharata, Adi Shankaracharya’s Shakti Peeth Stotram and Bamana Purana.

The entire people of Odisha have strong devotion and determination towards Goddess Biraja, it added.

The press release further said that the state government is committed to improving and beautifying this ancient famous Shakti Peeth and the projects approved for the same are continuing. Along with this, new projects will be launched if needed for the all-round development of the temple.