Complaint lodged alleging sale of child in Rs 20 thousand in Odisha’s Cuttack district

Salipur: A complaint has been lodged in the Police Station wherein it has been alleged that a boy child has been sold with Rs 20 thousand. The incident took place in Salipaur area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

As per reports, Rahas Bihari Samal, grandfather of the said child, has lodged a complaint with Police wherein he alleged that his grandson was sold with Rs 20 thousand.

Reportedly, Tapan Samal, the son of Rahas Bihari Samal of Kanpur village under Salipur police station limits in Cuttack district married Rubina, the daughter of Kanhu Charan Samal of Badakhira village under Nischintakoili Police limits about 6 years ago. The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter.

As per the complaint, six months ago the daughter-in-law left the house of her in-laws and moved to other place. She had left her daughter with the in-laws and took with her the son.

The grandfather of the child alleged in the FIR that few days back he went to the house of her daughter-in-law to see his grandson. However, the grandson was not there.

He later got an information that his grandson is at the house of one Ananta Samal of Belarpa village under Derabis Police limits in Kendrapada district.

Accordingly he went to the house of Anant Samal and found his grandson there. As he asked to return the grandson Samal allegedly demanded twenty thousand rupees.

Accordingly, the grandfather of the child lodged a omplaint at Salipur Police Sation wherein he said that since Samal demanded Rs 20 thousand, the child might have been sold to him.

Hence, he appealed at Salepur police station to bring back his grandson. The police have initiated investigation in this matter on the basis of the complaint.