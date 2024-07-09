Complaint filed against Ollywood actress Riya Dey and her husband for torturing caretaker

Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for Ollywood actress Riya Dey and her husband Sunil Kumar Dalai as a case has been filed against them for allegedly torturing their caretaker.

Riya Dey’s caretaker Barsha Behera reportedly filed the case against the Ollywood actress and her husband at Chandrasekharpur alleging that the duo have been torturing her physically and mentally for the last one and half year.

Barsha also alleged that Riya Dey had kept her captive by locking the door from outside. However, members of a particular NGO managed to rescue Barsha and help her to file the case today.

Meanwhile, the members of the NGO have demanded free and fair investigation into the matter and action against the actress and her husband.

The statement of neither the actress nor her husband over the allegation is yet to be received.