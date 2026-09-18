Common Man and Small Traders’ Interests Should Be Protected on UPI: Naveen Patnaik, Watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: BJD President and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday said that the interests of the common man and small traders should be protected amid the ongoing debate over UPI transactions.

Patnaik made the remarks after arriving in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Speaking to reporters at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, he was asked for his reaction to the UPI issue.

“The interests of the common man and small traders should be protected,” Patnaik said.

His remarks come amid discussions over changes relating to the Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI merchant transactions. The issue has drawn attention particularly over its possible impact on small merchants and businesses that increasingly depend on digital payments for everyday transactions.

Advertisement

Patnaik’s statement puts the focus on ensuring that any changes in the UPI payment framework do not place an additional burden on ordinary consumers and small traders.

Watch the video here: