Commissionerate Police takes strict action against drunk driving, 528 vehicles seized in 10 days

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Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police has taken major action against reckless driving and drunk driving in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar as it has seized a total of 528 vehicles during a special drive that was conducted from May 12 to May 21.

According to reports, the city police has seized the vehicles of 508 people who were driving under the influence of alcohol during the drive. The seized vehicles include 339 bikes, 130 cars and 39 heavy vehicles and auto-rickshaw.

In addition, action has been taken against 9 vehicles that were creating terror in the city by installing modified silencers. Besides, as many as 11 cases of illegal sand smuggling have been caught and one case of minor driving has also come to light.

The Commissionerate Police also executed 54 warrants, registered 16 cases of illegal liquor sale and 3 excise cases.

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A total of Rs 2,32,600 fines was collected in this special drive, informed Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena adding that such strict drives will continue in the future to prevent traffic rules violation and illegal trade of liquor and other substances in the state capital city.

From 12th to 21st May 2026, UPD BBSR intensified enforcement against drunken driving, illegal vehicle operations, sand theft, modified silencers, and other violations. Committed to safer roads, stronger enforcement, and public safety. #WeCareWeDare pic.twitter.com/kJ8LQ4dqq3 — DCP Bhubaneswar (@dcpbbsr) May 22, 2026