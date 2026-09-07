Watch: Commissionerate Police launches shoulder flickering light system for traffic cops

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Bhubaneswar: With an aim to make traffic management in the State Capital City smarter and more modern, the Commissionerate Police has launched the shoulder flickering light system for traffic police personnel.

Police Commissioner Dr. Suresh Dev Datta Singh inaugurated the system at a function held at Police Seva Bhavan on Sunday evening.

This modern light system has been launched to increase the safety, visibility and efficiency of traffic personnel working in the field. Especially during night duty, traffic police can be easily identified by vehicle drivers.

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The shoulder flickering light system is expected to increase road safety and make traffic control systems more effective. The move has been described as another milestone towards smart traffic management.

Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhola and DCP Traffic Anup Kumar Kanungo and other senior police officers were present during the launch of the shoulder flickering light system.