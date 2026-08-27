Commissionerate Police launches late-night checking drive ahead of festive season

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar unit of the Commissionerate Police reportedly launched a late-night checking drive yesterday ahead of the upcoming festive season and took action against those who violated the transportation and excise rules.

The City Police reportedly deployed over 200 newly recruited Sis and intensified the blocking and checking at around 30 locations across the State Capital City with the focus to prevent anti-social elements and road accidents at night.

As per the data shared by the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD) as many as 131 drunken-driving cases were registered while a total of 131 vehicles were seized for drunken driving. This included 49 four-wheelers, 8 three-wheelers and 74 two-wheelers.

The data further revealed that the Chandrasekharpur police seized two sand-loaded Hywas. Besides, two excise cases (2 cars) and two modified-silencer (2 bikes) cases were detected by Mancheswar police and all four vehicles were seized and cases registered.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Khandagiri police arrested three antisocials (open drinking in secluded area) during foot patrolling.

A total of Rs 83,500 MV fine or OUP fine (open drinking, etc) was collected during the checking last night.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police, while warning that such blocking and checking will further continue, advised the people to obey all the rules and drive safe.